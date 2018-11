Referring to a press release from SAS AB, the Board of Directors has resolved on a compulsory redemption of SAS AB's remaining 2,101,552 preference shares. Upon SAS AB's application, Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved to delist the company's preference shares from Nasdaq Stockholm The last day of trading will be on November 28, 2018. Short name: November 28, 2018 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005704053 --------------------------------- Order book id: 99999 --------------------------------- For further information about the redemption procedure, please see SAS AB's press release published on November 21, 2018.