

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The aussie edged down to 0.7242 against the greenback and 81.72 against the yen, off its early highs of 0.7256 and 81.98, respectively.



The aussie reversed from its early highs of 1.5710 against the euro and 1.0659 against the kiwi, falling to 1.5756 and 1.0631, respectively.



If the aussie falls further, it may find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro and 1.05 against the kiwi.



