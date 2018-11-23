Unlike similar auctions in France and Germany recently, in which only PV projects were selected, in Poland all the contracted power went to wind. The exercise drew prices from $41.98/MWh to $57.73/MWh, for an average $52.19/MWh.Poland's wind-solar energy auction for projects exceeding 1 MW in size - held on November 5 by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office - has contracted power exclusively from wind projects. According to Piotr Pajak, from renewable energy news site Gramwzielone, 31 wind projects were selected, securing 41,996 TWh of power to be sold for PLN8.2 billion ($2.19 billion). The resulting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...