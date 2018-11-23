Please be informed that Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 26 November 2018. Name: Scape Technologies ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061114246 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SCAPE ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 13,457,865 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 27 58 78 87 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 162397 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab. For further information, please contact BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab on +45 39 15 52 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700728