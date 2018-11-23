

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Friday, IHS Markit releases German flash manufacturing PMI for November. Economists forecast a score of 52.2, unchanged from last month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback, it retreated against the franc and the yen. Against the pound, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1412 against the greenback, 128.78 against the yen, 1.1343 against the franc and 0.8872 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.



