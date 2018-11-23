

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Friday, with Chinese markets leading regional losses as lingering worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global economic growth overshadowed positive developments on the Brexit front.



The dollar index continued to weaken and gold edged up while oil prices fell sharply to hit 2018 lows in Asian trade on concerns over oversupply.



Meanwhile, ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, the World Trade Organisation said that trade restrictions imposed by the G20 countries between mid-May and mid-October soared to cover $481 billion of trade, and further escalation would likely increase global economic risks.



China's Shanghai Composite index slumped 65.95 points or 2.49 percent to 2,579.48 on worries about slowing growth and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.



Technology stocks suffered heavy losses after reports that the U.S. has been pressuring foreign allies to avoid doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.35 percent at 25,927. 68.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was hopeful of making a deal with China when he meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 in Argentina next week.



'China wants to make a deal very badly. If we can make a deal, we will,' Trump said.



Australian markets eked out modest gains but suffered their second weekly loss.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 24.90 points or 0.44 percent to 5,716.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 23.10 points or 0.40 percent at 5,793.40.



The big four banks climbed 1-2 percent while energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Oil Search rose between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent.



Mining stocks fell, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ending down 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively after iron ore prices fell overnight on concerns over global growth and trade issues.



Car retailer Automotive Holdings Group plunged 6 percent after a disappointing trading update.



Woolworths gained 1.1 percent and Wesfarmers added 1.8 percent after Kathmandu Holdings posted impressive growth in same store sales for the first 15 weeks of FY 2019.



Seoul stocks closed lower as a reversal in oil prices and heavy declines in Chinese markets made investors more cautious.



The benchmark Kospi dropped 12.47 points or 0.60 percent to 2,057.48 despite foreign investors turning net buyers for the first time since Nov. 12. Oil refiners and chemical firms bore the brunt of the selling, with SK Innovation losing 2.4 percent and LG Chem tumbling 2.8 percent.



New Zealand shares finished little changed with a negative bias, pulling the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index down for a second straight week. Kathmandu Holdings soared 11.7 percent after the adventure gear retailer said it expects its first-half profit to be strongly above last year.



Markets in Japan and India were closed for holidays. The Taiwan Weighted dropped half a percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.2 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was marginally lower.



U.S. financial markets remained closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. In Europe, stocks finished notably lower in view of concerns surrounding Brexit and Italy.



