Today, on November 23, 2018, CHR Bygga Bostäder Holding AB (publ) ("the company") published its interim report for the third quarter of 2018 with information on the company's financial situation. The company also published information that the board of directors has observed reasons that the company's equity may fall below the registered share capital and therefore decided to create a control balance sheet. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if any circumstances exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial situation or the pricing of the instruments. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by CHR Bygga Bostäder Holding AB (publ) (BBH101, ISIN code SE0010023770, trading code BBH101) will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB