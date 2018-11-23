

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Friday after the United Kingdom and the European Union agreed a draft Brexit proposal.



The upside, however, remained limited after Spain threatened to veto the Brexit withdrawal agreement if no changes are made over Gibraltar.



Investors also looked ahead to the G20 meeting next week after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful of making a deal with China.



The benchmark DAX was up 33 points or 0.30 percent at 11,171 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were modestly higher.



GEA Group, a technology provider for food processing industry, slumped 11 percent after saying it is less confident about the development of its business in 2019.



In economic releases, Germany's economy shrunk for the first time since early 2015 and at the fastest pace in nearly six years, mainly due to weak exports and car sales, latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office confirmed.



GDP declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September, after expanding 0.5 percent in the second quarter.



The latest decline in GDP was the first since the first three months of 2015 and the worst since the first quarter of 2013, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX