

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in nearly four years in November, with slower expansions in both manufacturing and services, flash estimates from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 52.4 from 53.1 in October. Economists had expected a score of 53.



The latest reading was the lowest since December 2014. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



The manufacturing PMI dropped to a 30-month low of 51.5 from 52 in October. Economists had expected the reading remain unchanged.



The services PMI eased to a 25-month low of 53.1 from 53.7 in October. Economists were looking for a reading of 53.6.



