

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday as investors watched for fresh developments on the Brexit front and looked ahead to next week's G20 meeting to see if the U.S. and China will achieve any breakthrough in trade talks.



Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May's efforts to pass a Brexit deal have suffered a further setback after Spain threatened to veto the Brexit withdrawal agreement if no changes are made over Gibraltar.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.19 percent at 4,947 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent the previous day.



Banks were broadly higher. BNP Paribas rose half a percent, Credit Agricole advanced 1.3 percent and Societe Generale added 0.8 percent.



Saint-Gobain rose about 1 percent after selling a pipe manufacturing facility in China.



In economic news, the euro zone manufacturing sector activity extended its downtrend in November, a survey from IHS/Markit research showed.



The corresponding PMI dropped to 51.5 in November from 52.0 while services PMI edged lower to 53.1 versus 53.7 last.



The composite PMI dropped to an almost four-year low of 52.4 in November from 53.1 in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX