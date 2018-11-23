Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $39.87 Billion Van Market

LONDON, November 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Van Market Outlook Report 2019-2029

Forecasts & Analysis ($m Value & Unit Volume) by End-User (Commercial Van, Personal Van, Emergency Van, Other Van) and by Region Plus Profiles of Leading Automotive OEMs, Companies & Manufacturers

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

• Do you need definitive van market data?

• Succinct van market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The increasing mergers and acquisition in this sector, have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $40bn van market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of Increasing demand for vans especially in North America, Asia Pacific automobile sector modernization and increasing online delivery services.

If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 98 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Analysis Of Key Players In The Van Market

• Ford Motor Company

• Citroen

• Fiat Automobiles S.p.A

• Iveco

• Daimler AG

• Mitsubishi Motors

• Nissan

• Peugeot

• Groupe Renault

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• General Motors Company

• Volkswagen of America, Inc.

• Tata Group

• Mahindra And Mahindra Limited

Global Van Market Forecast From 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

Van End User Forecasts From 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• Commercial Van Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• Personal Van Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• Emergency Van Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• Others Van Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

Regional Van Market Forecasts From 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

North America Van Market 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• U.S. Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Canada Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Rest of North America Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

Europe Van Market 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• France Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Germany Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• U.K Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Russia Van Market 2019-2029($m)

• Spain Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Italy Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Rest of Europe Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

Asia-Pacific Van Market 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• China Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• India Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Japan Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Australia Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• South Korea Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Rest of APAC Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

Latin America Middle East & Africa Van Market 2019-2029 ($m & unit sales)

• Brazil Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• MEA Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

• Rest of Latin America Van Market 2019-2029 ($m)

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the van industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which end-user should you focus upon?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Van manufacturers

• Automotive OEMs

• Logistics & delivery companies

• Leasing companies

• Van hire companies

• Automobile organizations

• Technology investors

• Automobile investors

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Banks

• Regulators

• Associations

• Investors

• Automobile industry bodies

• Automobile regulators and other policy makers

• National and international automobile authorities

• Business, marketing or competitive intelligence manager

• Business intelligence consultant

• Marketing manager

• Business development manager

• Product development manager

• Chief executive officer (CEO)

• Commercial director

• Sales manager

• R&D manager

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/van-market-outlook-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Adrian Steel

BMC Commercial Vehicles

BMW

Buick

BYD

Chery

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Citroën

Citroen-Groupe PSA

CNH Industrial Group

Dacia

Daihatsu

Daimler AG

Dodge

FCA Ram

Fiat Automobiles S.p.A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V(FCA)

Ford Motor Company

FSC

GAZ

Glas

GM

GM Korea

GMC

Groupe PSA

HAITEC

Hermes

Hertz

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)

Holden

Honda

Hyundai

Isuzu

IVECO

IVECO New Zealand

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

Jeep

Kia

LeasePlan

Luxgen

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd)

Mahindra (China) Tractor Co. Ltd.

Mahindra Europe S.r.l

Mahindra Group

Mahindra South Africa

Mahindra USA Inc.

Maruti Suzuki

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz/Freightliner

Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Australia Ltd,

Morgan Olson

Navistar, Inc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Opel/Vauxhall

Proton

Pyonghwa Motors

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

SAIC-GM-Wuling

SEAT

Shanghai GM

SsangYong Motor Company

Star Trucks International

Subaru

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tata Chemicals

Tata Communications

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Global Beverages

Tata Group

Tata Motors

Tata Power

Tata Steel

Tata Teleservices

Textron Inc

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Titan

Toyota Coaster

Toyota Motor Corporation

Vauxhall

Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen of America, Inc

Waymo

Wuling Motors

Yulon Motor



Organisations mentioned

ACEA

National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA)

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com