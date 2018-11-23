Energy cooperative Enercoop has issued a request for proposal to select renewable energy projects up to 10 MW in size for which it could award a 15 to 30-year PPA. The move is intended to attract bids for projects built without public support.French energy cooperative Enercoop has issued a request for proposal to select solar and wind power projects up to 10 MW in size, which it can grant a long-term PPA. Enercoop said it will select community renewable energy projects of up to 1 MW in scale and large-scale projects up to 10 MW that will reach completion by the end of 2020, and that will be developed ...

