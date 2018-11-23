India's Ministry of Science and Technology has reissued a plea for overseas solar companies to partner up with Indian concerns and kick-start production lines.From pv magazine India. In the wake of this week's disappointing outcome to the Solar Energy Corporation of India's (SECI) much-trailed national PV project and manufacturing capacity tender, it has emerged the Indian government has launched another attempt to attract foreign solar producers. With the vast majority of solar cells and modules used in Indian PV projects still imported - mostly from China and Malaysia - SECI's attempt to ...

