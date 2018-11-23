

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Friday after the United Kingdom and the European Union agreed a draft Brexit proposal and U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful of making a deal with China at the G20 summit in Argentina.



Both the euro and pound edged higher against the dollar as EU negotiators meet today to try to clear the last hurdle before Sunday's summit expected to approve the deal.



Spain has threatened to veto the Brexit withdrawal agreement if no changes are made over Gibraltar.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 353.93 in opening deals after falling 0.7 percent on Thursday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were up around half a percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.3 percent.



Brick maker Ibstock jumped more than 10 percent in London. The company sold its U.S. brick manufacturing business Glen-Gery and said it remains on track to deliver its annual earnings target.



Flybe Group soared 31 percent after reports that Virgin Atlantic Airways is in talks to acquire the regional airline.



Saint-Gobain rallied 1.5 percent in Paris after selling a pipe manufacturing facility in China.



Germany's GEA Group, a technology provider for food processing industry, slumped 14 percent after saying it is less confident about the development of its business in 2019.



In economic news, Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in nearly four years in November, with slower expansions in both manufacturing and services, flash estimates from IHS Markit showed.



The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 52.4 from 53.1 in October.



The manufacturing PMI dropped to a 30-month low of 51.5 from 52 in October while the services PMI eased to a 25-month low of 53.1 from 53.7 in October.



Separately, Germany's economy shrunk for the first time since early 2015 and at the fastest pace in nearly six years, mainly due to weak exports and car sales, latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office confirmed.



GDP declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September, after expanding 0.5 percent in the second quarter.



The latest decline in GDP was the first since the first three months of 2015 and the worst since the first quarter of 2013, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent.



