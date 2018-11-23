The "Data Centre Hot Spots (Data Centre City Clusters) in Europe 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Data Centre City Clusters The Top 20 Hot Spot cities report ranks the amount of third-party Data Centre raised floor space in each city cluster by size, and provides the key Data Centre facilities, Data Centre Ecosystems and the related Customer Ecosystems present.

The report covers just under 400 data centres across the 20 European cities.

The report is composed of three sections:

SECTION 1 Introduction - European Data Centre City Cluster Hot Spots The Top 20 cities includes an analysis of the key trends in the report, the size of each Data Centre city cluster, the growth forecast of each Data Centre city cluster, the key Data Centre facilities, the Data Centre Ecosystems and the Customer Ecosystems present.

SECTION 2 The Top 20 Data Centre City Cluster Hot Spots in Europe - the Top 20 city clusters are shown ranked by cluster size in Data Centre raised floor space including the key statistics, total Data Centre raised floor space and power, forecast growth rates, key facilities, Data Centre Ecosystems, Customer Ecosystems and a key point summary.

SECTION 3 Forecasts Conclusions to the Top 20 city Hot Spot Data Centre clusters in Europe includes a forecast for Data Centre city cluster by Data Centre raised floor space and DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) from the end of 2018 to the end of 2022 and the key trends from the European Data Centre City Clusters.

The report highlights that Data Centres are undergoing a change as markets mature. Despite the growth in Data Centre facilities at the edge, the number of Data Centre City Clusters is growing, and the size of selected Data Centre City Clusters continues to grow in the hub.

The majority of third-party Data Centre facilities in Europe are now located in a large city hub close to a large population centre. Large city Data Centre hubs are generating their own connectivity and customer ecosystems, which in turn are creating their own demand.

New Data Centre facilities are increasingly being located in existing Data Centre city clusters, where there is an established ecosystem established.

Key Topics Covered

SECTION 1 Introduction

Introduction

The Key Data Centre Hot Spot Trends

a) The Size of each Data Centre City area Hot Spot Cluster

b) The Growth of each Data Centre City area Hot Spot Cluster

c) The Key Data Centre Facilities in each Data Centre City area Hot Spot Cluster

d) Average Data Centre Pricing in each Data Centre City area Hot Spot Cluster

e) The Data Centre Ecosystems in each Data Centre City area Hot Spot Cluster

f) The Customer Ecosystems in each Data Centre City area Hot Spot Cluster

g) Key Point Summary

SECTION 2 The Top 20 Data Centre City area Cluster Hot Spots in Europe - ranked according to cluster size in Data Centre raised floor space (m2)

Introduction

A profile of each Data Centre Hot Spot City Cluster ranked by size including Frankfurt area, London and the Inner M25 area, Paris area, Amsterdam area, Slough area, Dublin area, Madrid area, Milan area, Munich area, Cardiff area, Zurich area, Stockholm area, Manchester area, Vienna area, Berlin area, Woking area, Rome area, Prague area, Warsaw area the Geneva area.

For each Data Centre City Hot Spot Cluster area there is a sub-heading consisting of:

a) The Key Statistics

b) Size (in Data Centre raised floor space in m2 Data Centre Power in MW)

c) Forecast growth in CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of Data Centre raised floor space in per cent per annum from 2018 to 2022

d) Key Data Centre Facilities

e) Data Centre Ecosystem (including fibre networks, Internet Exchanges, Dark Fibre, Power availability)

f) Customer ecosystem (including Financial trading, Cloud, e-commerce digital platforms)

g) Key Point Summary

SECTION 3 Forecasts Conclusions to the Top 20 city Data Centre Hot Spot clusters in Europe

Introduction

1) Forecast for the Top 20 Data Centre city Hot Spot clusters (from the end of 2018 to the end of 2022)

2) Data Centre raised floor space Top 20 Data Centre city Hot Spot clusters forecast (in m2) from the end of 2018 to the end of 2022

3) Data Centre Centre Customer Power (DCCP) Top 20 Data Centre city Hot Spot cluster forecast (in MW) from the end of 2022

4) The Key trends for the Top 20 European Data Centre City Hot Spot clusters

5) Conclusions for the Top 20 European Data Centre City Hot Spot clusters

Geographical Coverage (Largest 20 hotspots in Europe)

Austria (Vienna)

France (Paris)

Czech Republic (Prague)

Germany (Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich)

Ireland (Dublin)

Italy (Milan and Rome)

Netherlands (Amsterdam)

Poland (Warsaw)

Spain (Madrid)

Switzerland (Zurich and Geneva)

UK (London and Inner M25 region, Cardiff, Manchester, Slough, Woking)

