Veoneer to Demonstrate New Driver-vehicle-infrastructure Technology at CES 2019

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) and (SSE: VNE SDB), the world's largest pure-play company focused on Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD), will demonstrate automotive safety tech at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

A lot of new autonomous driving technology will come to market in 2019 raising more questions about reliability: Will cars bend or break rules when necessary, like human drivers? What about making split-second decisions, and deciding "who" will be in charge? The technology shown at CES will not be the answer alone; innovating the human and technology infrastructure and communications within and around vehicles will be key to consumer adoption.

Visitors are invited to participate in a real, hands-on, 30-minute test drive to see how new driver-vehicle-infrastructure technology can address them. They will have the opportunity to drive LIV, the next-generation Learning Intelligent Vehicle, equipped with intelligence and tools that work with you through real life scenarios while communicating along the way. Following your drive, you will get an interactive summary on how you did.

At LIV's core are deep learning algorithms that enable effective communication, including sensing driver gaze, emotion, cognitive load, drowsiness, hand position, posture and then fusing this information with data on the external environment to yield driving experiences that are not only safer, but feel that way, too. Veoneer is partnering with Ericsson and the driving experience utilizes Ericsson's secure cloud platform and cutting-edge 5G-ready network. You will also experience Autonomous Valet Parking; How does it feel like to hands over the power of the car? You will be in control through an app, which will guide you through Zenuity Connected Cloud - building further on the Ericsson cloud.

Ola Boström, Veoneer's Vice President of Research, will be available to discuss the importance of this two-way dialogue leading towards consumer acceptance of the technology. Experts from Ericsson and from our software joint-venture, Zenuity, will also be available.

Veoneer will be at CES 2019 in Las VegasJanuary 8 - 11, 2019. Demonstrations will be held at Veoneer's exhibition track located at PL #1 in the Platinum Lot located on Swenson Street.

