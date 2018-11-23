Markdorf (ots) - Outside, it's getting darker earlier, inside, it is warm and cosy: Never has doing arts and crafts been more beautiful than in the lead up to Christmas. It's loads of fun and conjures up a wonderful Christmas spirit. For your home or as a gift: Bring your DIY ideas to life with a WAGNER Sprayer.



Wrapping paper with a personal touch



Christmas presents aren't the only things that can be made with love, so can the paper you wrap them in. With a paint sprayer and a stencil you can create your own wrapping paper with unique motifs and patterns. Almost too beautiful to wrap with! By the way: Of course, you can also use the stencils to decorate walls and window panes!



>> Instructions (https://bit.ly/2DQkwiV)



A white Christmas thanks to the snow effect



Christmas should be white, while we can't control the weather, you can reach for a WAGNER Sprayer and create appealing wintry decorations. Let WAGNER show you how to make snow-white vases with snowflake effects using empty bottles. Fir cones will look like they have a fresh coat of snow: Things are starting to feel Christmassy!



>> Instructions (https://bit.ly/2Qg5OHY)



About J. Wagner GmbH



J. Wagner GmbH is a world-leading manufacturer of systems and devices for surface finishing with powder coatings, wet coatings, paints and other liquid materials. The WAGNER Group portfolio also offers bonding, sealing and potting, including injection moulding, with companies and brands such as WAGNER, Titan, Walther Pilot, Reinhardt-Technik and C.A. Technologies. The company's beginnings date back to 1947. Today, WAGNER's innovative surface finishing technologies are used in the DIY, trade and industry sectors and are setting standards in the finishing market. The WAGNER Group has approximately 1,600 employees in 15 operating companies and around 300 WAGNER sales agencies worldwide. It is owned by the Josef-Wagner Foundations, who solely pursue non-profit and charitable aims.



