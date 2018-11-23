EL Group International: Palestine Entrepreneurs get a Silver Lining of Foreign Investment. [TITLE]

EAST JERUSALEM, PALESTINE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2018 / Palestine as a nation is always in the news but mostly for the wrong reasons. The focus of every news story about Palestine is the conflict, however, there is a lot more to the country than what is being covered by the media. Just like any other country, there exists immense scope & opportunity for economic & social upliftment. All that it needs is a framework of rewarding entrepreneurs and clever business concepts which are able to bring new technology & jobs to Palestine. Even some of the basic businesses that most of the developed & developing nations currently enjoy are absent in Palestine like cab hailing services, mobile wallets, communication apps etc.

The situation can be changed with a little bit of effort. There can be an explosion of economic well being & jobs in Palestine with the proper bureaucratic & legislative backup. Once a few businesses start flourishing it will create an example for the rest of the world to invest in the country. In order to reach peace in the Middle East, we must encourage entrepreneurship in Palestine.

The people there are well-educated, motivated and with the right mentorship and guidance they can have the potential to change the world. According to Forbes, the West Bank is home to ten different colleges 2,000 engineering and computer students graduating every year however the technology sector in the country can only employ 4,500 individuals in total forcing many Palestinian engineers to look for opportunities abroad and can potentially create entrepreneurs out of necessity.To build a healthy business ecosystem, there must be support structures to help the entrepreneurs and Startups succeed at every stage. Mentoring from experienced entrepreneurs & businessmen is the primary push that the young population of a country needs for developing confidence in their ideas & learning how to build successful companies from scratch. EL Group International INC, A venture company aims to bring their very successful Startup Incubator program called the Startup Studio to the Palestine. Their goal is to change the current environment of the country by shifting the focus to growth and progress through helping and nurturing young aspiring entrepreneurs. They take up raw ideas and structure them by contributing with almost all the necessary resources. Their focus is to build world class products and educate budding minds to produce smart entrepreneurs.





The Founder Mr. Evan Singh Luthra takes the ideas he feels that will make a big impact and positive change through the Startup Studio program. After the ideas are developed he plans to use his brand and connections in the industry to get investors from all around the globe invest in these ideas. Startup Studio will help change the economic condition of the country by bringing in foreign investments to Palestine.The Startup Studio program boasts of a very impressive portfolio. Startups from some of the major business centric countries have been associated with them and continue to reap of the benefits of the Startup Studio brand.

EL Group, through its various startups has a combined market cap of over 1 Billion USD and now will be taking over the the entrepreneurial scene in Palestine with an intention of making the country a hub for developing and promoting new ideas. Let's all make this world a better place to live.

