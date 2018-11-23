

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices tumbled on Friday to hit their lowest level of 2018 despite Saudi Arabia vowing to cut production.



Global benchmark Brent fell nearly 3 percent to $60.73 a barrel, the lowest level since late 2017, as renewed worries about a glut in global supply and a worsening economic outlook overshadowed expectations that major oil producers will agree to cut output at a meeting early next month.



U.S. crude futures for January delivery were down as much as 4.8 percent at $52.02 a barrel.



With surging U.S. crude inventories adding to concerns about a global glut, OPEC is considering a deal to discuss cutting production at an upcoming meeting on December 6.



Upset over U.S. waivers on Iranian crude imports earlier this month, Saudi Arabia is in discussion with OPEC and its allies to cut global output by about 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) or 1.5 percent of global supply, media reports suggest.



According to Bloomberg, Saudi Arabian oil production surged to a record near 11 million barrels a day this month after the kingdom received stronger-than-usual demand from clients preparing for a disruption in Iranian supplies.



