With effect from November 26, 2018, the subscription rights in Immunicum AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 6, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMMU TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011973825 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163714 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 26, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Immunicum AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMMU BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011973833 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163715 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.