Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's six-month Interim Report on December 7, 2018, and Date for Capital Markets Day 2019

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to October 2018 on December 7, 2018. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report. Sectra also announces that a Capital Markets Day will be held January 17, 2019.

Publication of the interim report: 8:15 a.m. December 7, 2018

Presentation: 10:00 a.m.December 7, 2018

To participate, call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE +46856642662

UK +442030089808

US +18557532236

Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed online at www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Approximately 15 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download at www.sectra.se/irwebcast.

Capital Markets Day January 17, 2019

The event is aimed at investors, financial analysts, shareholders and media. Pre-register at https://sectra.com/cmd2019. A formal invitation and program will be sent out in mid-December 2018.

Theme: Sectra today and three years ahead

Location: Linköping, Sweden

Sectra's financial report calendar

March 6, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

at : Nine-month interim report May 28, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2018/2019

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson

Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB

ph +4613235204

e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

