Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 22-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.11p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---