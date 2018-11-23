

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major opponents in the European session on Friday.



The greenback rose to a 4-day high of 0.9980 versus the Swiss franc and a weekly high of 1.1338 versus the euro, from its early lows of 0.9935 and 1.1421, respectively.



Against the pound and the loonie, the greenback edged up to 1.2816 and 1.3241, from its previous lows of 1.2883 and 1.3184, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 2-day high of 0.7220 against the aussie and a 9-day high of 0.6776 against the kiwi, off its early lows of 0.7256 and 0.6820, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.01 versus the Swiss franc, 1.12 versus the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 1.34 against the loonie, 0.70 against the aussie and 0.66 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX