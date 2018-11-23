Incap Oyj: Incap Corporation: Antti Pynnönen appointed as Incap Group's Chief Financial Officer

Incap Corporation

Stock Exchange Release 23 November 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (EET)

ANTTI PYNNÖNEN APPOINTED AS INCAP GROUP'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr Antti Pynnönen, M.Sc. Economics, born in 1982, has been appointed as the CFO of Incap Group as from 21 January 2019.

Antti Pynnönen has held different managerial positions at Wärtsilä as from 2011, first in 2011-2015 as Global business controller for Wärtsilä Propulsion & Electrical and Automation Services, in 2015-2017 as Director, business control in Services global business development and most recently, as from 2017 as responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Innovations function in global Services Division Strategy & Business development organisation of Wärtsilä Corporation. Before joining Wärtsilä he worked as Controller at ABB during 2007-2011.

Antti Pynnönen has experience among others in business development and M&A. He also has good knowledge in production economics, based on his experience in manufacturing companies.

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and Hong Kong, and the company currently employs approximately 720 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

