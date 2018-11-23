sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2018 | 13:28
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 23

To: Company Announcements

Date:23 November 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 22 November 2018 the Company was notified that Michael Balfour (non-executive director of the Company) had brought 60,000 GBP0.01 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 22 November 2018 at a price of 89.00 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Michael Balfour holds 84,260 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.0002134 percent of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085


© 2018 PR Newswire