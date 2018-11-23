Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-23 / 13:21 *Frankfurt/Main, 23 November 2018* - DVB Bank SE (DVB) announces that on 31 December 2018, Christian Hagemeyer will step down from the Board of Managing Directors and leave DVB for personal reasons. On 1 January 2019, Dr Rainer Jakubowski will assume responsibility for DVB's Risk Management on the Board of Managing Directors.This appointment is subject to the customary approval by the regulatory authorities responsible. Dr Rainer Jakubowski has extensive experience working in organisations undergoing transformational change, and has held various positons at a number of prominent financial institutions. He worked at Deutsche Bank for almost two decades in various senior risk management functions, followed by senior executive positions at Dresdner Bank, the Chief Risk Officer role on the Board of Deutsche Schiffsbank (Commerzbank group) and, most recently as Chief Risk Officer at Heta Asset Resolution AG until 2015. He currently holds a professorship in Banking and Finance at the FOM University of Applied Sciences in Frankfurt. Wolfgang Köhler, Chairman of DVB's Supervisory Board, commented: "DVB has fundamentally benefitted from the knowledge and experience Christian Hagemeyer has brought from his extensive risk management background. Mr Hagemeyer has been instrumental in the recalibration of DVB's risk/reward approach to new exposures, in addition to the development and implementation of a coherent strategy for the value preserving reduction of our legacy non-core assets, from a height of EUR6.5 billion in 2016 to a current level of EUR3.5 billion. We deeply regret his departure. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution in navigating DVB through this challenging period and laying the foundation for DVB's significantly improved financial performance. I look forward to welcoming Dr Rainer Jakubowski to the Board of Managing Directors in January 2019 and working closely with him, Ralf Bedranowsky and David Goring-Thomas in leading DVB through this transitionary period." *About DVB Bank SE:* DVB Bank SE, headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, is specialised in the international transport finance business. The Bank offers integrated financing solutions and advisory services in respect of Shipping Finance, Aviation Finance and Land Transport Finance. DVB is present at all key international financial centres and transport hubs: at its Frankfurt/Main head office, as well as various European locations (Amsterdam, Athens, Hamburg, London and Oslo), plus offices in the Americas (New York City and Curaçao) and in Asia (Singapore and Tokyo). The Bank is an affiliate of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, and therefore belongs to Germany's second-largest banking group. Further information is available on www.dvbbank.com [1]. *Contact:* Elisabeth Winter Head of Group Corporate Communications Managing Director Phone: +49 69 9750 4329 E-mail: elisabeth.winter@dvbbank.com End of Media Release Issuer: DVB Bank SE 2018-11-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 750433 2018-11-23 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=38c4bfc2c12fcfe73cb4c61a8cb62b40&application_id=750433&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

