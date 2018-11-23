

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial producer price inflation in October slowed for the first time since April, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 4.5 percent year-on-year following a 5.3 percent increase in September.



The price growth was the slowest since June, when inflation was 4 percent.



Energy industry prices rose 13 percent, and intermediate goods prices climbed 2.5 percent, while prices in the non-durable consumer goods sector decreased 0.7 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 1 percent from 0.9 percent. The rate was the lowest since May.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices were unchanged in October after a 0.8 percent increase in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX