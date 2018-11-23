SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Oilfield Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The market of oilfield services is subject to a string of factors that invite extreme volatility in the dynamics of this market. Despite ample of opportunities of growth, the uneven nature of this market of oilfield services has been negatively impacting the business structure of many companies. In a bid to address the most common and other unique quests pertaining to the market of oilfield services, SpendEdge' procurement experts have worked in close quarters to the core market sectors of regions across the globe. This has enabled them to get in-depth insights of the critical cost drivers and other disruptive factors that are either promoting or inhibiting the growth of the oilfield services category. Get your free sample reportto gain a comprehensive overview of the market of oilfield services and the critical supplier selection insights.

According to this procurement market research report, the gradual recovery of the oil and gas prices will majorly contribute to the demand of the oilfield services. In addition, innovations done to improve the safety and efficiency in the deployment of the oilfield services will drive the category demand during the forecast period. Request a personalized guidance towards creating a tangible category management strategy that can be readily adapted with the changing trends of the market of oilfield services.

"Efficiency and experience of personnel such as mud engineers, motormen, and drillers play and crucial roles in fostering an effective utilization of the oilfield services procured. Their expertise sheds light on the service provider's operational procedures and optimal response to emergencies during drilling operations," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

In-depth research of the market of oilfield services has revealed the factors which will have prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers in shaping their procurement strategy:

Increase in shale gas exploration activities will drive the demand for oilfield services

Decreasing demand influence in Europe due to the growing focus on the development of renewable energy sources will impact demand of the oilfield services.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Market of oilfield services

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

