Canopy Growth Stock ForecastIt's been a tough month for the marijuana industry overall, but one of the surprises has been just how hard Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has been hit in November. Despite that hit, however, the CGC stock forecast shows that there's still a lot of growth potential contained within this stock.Formerly the marijuana market darling, Canopy Growth stock has been plummeting as of late. Will its fall continue, and what does it all mean for the CGC stock forecast for 2019 and beyond?In my mind, not a whole lot.Here's the thing about Canopy Growth: it's still a very strong company, with one of the best long-term.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...