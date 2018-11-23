Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) -



The leading global boat holiday platform, Zizoo, will double its size in 2019 to keep up with the booming demand for sailing experiences



Zizoo (https://www.zizoo.com/), the leading global boat holiday platform, today announced it has completed a EUR6.5m Series A financing round. As a result of a successful performance marked by accelerated growth and the leading market position, the round was significantly oversubscribed. Revo Capital led the round with participation from new investors such as Coparion, Check24 Ventures and PUSH Ventures. They joined returning investors such as MairDumont Ventures, aws Founders Fund, Axel Springer Digital Ventures, Russmedia International and others to usher in a new era of boat holidays under Zizoo's transformative business model. The funds will be used to expedite Zizoo's global expansion into new markets, product development and the recruitment of top talent across all its departments. Zizoo will hire 40 more employees over the course of the next year to meet the booming demand for sailing experiences, especially among millennials.



"The yacht charter market is one of the most underserved verticals in the travel industry despite its huge potential. We believe in Zizoo's successful future as a leading SaaS-enabled marketplace," said Revo Capital's managing director Cenk Bayrakdar.



"The success of this funding round is a great recognition of the Zizoo team's efforts over recent years, and we are very excited to follow Zizoo as the market leader," said Daniel Gundel from MairDumont.



Anna Banicevic, Zizoo's CEO, added: "With millions of annual website visits and fantastic revenue growth rates, we will continue to empower yacht charter companies to meet the massive market opportunity represented in millennials."



Boat Holidays: The Next Big Thing in Travel



"We have witnessed the market demand with millennials first-hand when 85% of our customers are first-time boaters and majority are between 20 and 40 years old," said Banicevic. Millennials' increasing demand for boat holidays and sailing experiences provides a major opportunity for charter companies and boat owners to increase their revenues. Zizoo's booking simplicity provided by direct supplier partnerships result in an impressively high-rate of returning clients. In the coming months, Zizoo will be expanding its product portfolio to include more luxury options, river cruises, mini-cruises and nautically-themed experiences.



Zizoo (https://www.zizoo.com/) is a Berlin-based travel startup that connects charters with travelers looking for bespoke boat holidays. Since it launched in 2015, Zizoo has successfully turned boat holidays into a mainstream phenomenon making sailing experiences accessible for everyone from experienced sailor to novice with both luxury and budget options. Zizoo has 60 employees, works with 1,500 charter companies and has more than 21,000 boats in 30 countries with over 25,000 reviews.



