

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is in holiday mood, with only a few economic announcements. Oil future prices continues to slump in fear of supply gut. The concern on U.S.-China trade war is sustaining in the market.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading lower.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the red.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 95 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 29.75 points.



U.S. financial markets remained closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.



On the economic front, Markit Economics' PMI Composite FLASH report November will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.8, unchanged from the prior month.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The prior week's level was at $4.146 trillion.



Fed Money Supply for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was down $18.3 billion.



In the corporate sector, Flybe Group plc confirmed that Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited is one of the parties it is in discussions with as part of the formal sale process announced on 14 November 2018.



Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index slumped 65.95 points or 2.49 percent to 2,579.48. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.35 percent at 25,927. 68.



Markets in Japan was closed for holidays.



Australian markets eked out modest gains but suffered their second weekly loss. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 24.90 points or 0.44 percent to 5,716.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 23.10 points or 0.40 percent at 5,793.40.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 1.87 points or 0.04 percent. The German DAX is losing 0.51 points or 0.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 8.50 points or 0.13 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 8.70 points or 0.10 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.05 percent.



