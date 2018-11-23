Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theirmarket opportunity analysis template for a gourmet food store.The client is a renowned player in the gourmet food market and offers a wide range of gourmet food and meat products. Based in the United States, the client was planning to enter two new market segments i.e., Germany and India. To achieve this, the client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering actionable market opportunity analysis solutions and gauge the profitability of business opportunities before entering these market segments. Therefore, the primary aim of the client was to develop specific market entry strategies with the help of a market opportunity analysis template and add value to the gourmet food store's promotional initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005035/en/

Market opportunity analysis template for a gourmet food store.

Expanding a business is a challenging task for companies as every market opportunity or business idea is not worth the investment. Therefore, it becomes crucial for businesses to focus on the opportunities having the highest potential for business growth. Market opportunity analysis helps businesses in gaining long-term success and identifying key market segments for the investment. Moreover, it assists businesses in analyzing the market opportunities by measuring the market attractiveness and reputation.

To know why Infiniti Research been the preferred choice for 500+ companies across the globe when it comes to developing intelligent business strategies by analyzing market opportunities in more than 100 countries, Request a free proposal today!

According to the market experts at Infiniti Research, "Market opportunity analysis help companies in identifying and capitalizing on new market opportunities by establishing new trends and guiding communication with customers."

Infiniti Research's market opportunity analysis template helped the client, the gourmet food store, to identify crucial market needs and demands in different locations. This helped them understand the worth of expanding into newer markets and outline marketing objectives according to the needs of these market segments. Moreover, the client was able to develop specific market entry strategies with the aid of Infiniti's market opportunity analysis solution and add value to the promotional initiatives of the gourmet food store.

The market opportunity analysis template helped the client to:

Identify market needs and demands in different locations.

Add value to the gourmet food store's promotional initiatives.

To know how our market opportunity analysis can help you in identifying new high potential market segments, Request a free consultation.

The market opportunity analysis offered predictive insights on:

Rising demand for product innovations.

Winning potential customers through competitive marketing strategies.

To know more about the role of a market opportunity analysis template in devising specific market entry strategies, Request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005035/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us