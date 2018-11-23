The "Europe Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe automotive forging market is projected to cross 15.8 billion by 2023, on the back of increasing technological advancements in automotive forging processes.

Some of the other factors that would aid growth in the market are increasing sales of vehicles, rising demand for complex structures from auto manufacturers, and increasing number of construction and infrastructure projects across different countries in the region.

Increasing investments in research development activities in the industry are also anticipated to fuel the Europe automotive forging market in coming years.

Some of the leading companies operating in the Europe automotive forging market are

Bharat Forge Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

CIE Automotive, S.A.

NTN Corporation

American Axle Manufacturing, Inc.

Meritor Inc.

Dana Inc.

Ramkrishna Forgings

India Forge Drop Stampings Ltd.

Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Automotive Forging Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.1.1. By Value Volume

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.2.2. By Material Type (Steel and Aluminum)

4.2.3. By Application (Gears, Crankshaft, Piston, Axle, Bearing, Connecting Roads Others)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Europe: Country Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Bharat Forge Limited

7.2. Thyssenkrupp AG

7.3. CIE Automotive, S.A.

7.4. NTN Corporation

7.5. American Axle Manufacturing, Inc.

7.6. Meritor Inc.

7.7. Dana Inc.

7.8. Ramkrishna Forgings

7.9. India Forge Drop Stampings Ltd.

7.10. Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.

8. Strategic Recommendations

