CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Canada retail sales for September and consumer inflation for October are due from the Statistics Canada. Economists forecast the CPI to rise 0.1 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in September.



Ahead of the data, the loonie held steady against its major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 85.26 against the yen, 1.5017 against the euro, 0.9560 against the aussie and 1.3234 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



