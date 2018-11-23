Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation strategy for a leading fast food restaurant in the US.The client is one of the leading fast food restaurants with an annual income of over USD 20 billion. Based out of the United States, the prime aim of the client was to gain a comprehensive view of the different consumer personas to revamp their marketing initiatives. The prime aim of the client was to distinguish market segments based on value-added services and high profit potential for their retail units, which are spread across 17 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005034/en/

Customer segmentation strategy for a leading fast food restaurant.

Despite the declining global economy and marketing complexities, the fast food industry has seen a surge in their business outcomes. The changing lifestyle and increasing dependency of consumers on healthy fast food restaurants for quick and easy meal options have contributed heavily to the growth of the industry. This has compelled fast food restaurants to analyze the behavior of their consumers to ramp up their marketing initiatives to reach out to end users with specific requirements. A customer segmentation strategy helps in doing so by segmenting customers into homogeneous groups based on their choices. Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's analytics dashboards can help you smoothly navigate through a huge amount of data in real time and help you develop an effective customer segmentation strategy.

"To improve personalization and understanding across different channels, it is vital for businesses to incorporate demographic, geographic, and lifecycle segmentation in every marketing campaign," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig has devised customer segmentation strategies for 55+ Fortune 500 companies across the globe. To know how our strategies can best cater to the needs of your organization, Request a proposal today!

Quantzig's customer segmentation strategy helped the client to gain insights about the customer behavior pertaining to the services offered by them. This helped them in devising personalized marketing initiatives for each target market. Moreover, they were also able to prioritize their product development initiatives by analyzing the factors affecting client's market growth. Additionally, the customer segmentation strategy helped analyze the consumer behavior and preferences regarding clients' product portfolio.

The customer segmentation strategy helped the client to:

Prioritize their product development initiatives.

Generating personalized marketing initiatives for each target market.

To know how our customer segmentation strategy can help your organization in targeting high profit potential markets, Get in touch.

The customer segmentation strategy offered predictive insights on:

Identifying market segments based on value-added services.

Understanding different customer personas.

To know more about the impact of Quantzig's customer segmentation strategy,Request more information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005034/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us