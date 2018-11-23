The global satellite phone market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the emergence of hybrid satellite phones. Satellite phones directly connect to orbiting satellites, whereas cell phones need a communication tower to send or receive signals. In the absence of a communication tower, data transmission over regular mobile phones cannot be established. Moreover, communication over satellite phones is expensive. Hence, there is a need for a device where sending and receiving data is as efficient and reliable as the satellite phone but is cost-effective.

This market research report on the global satellite phone market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of the satellite phone user interface as one of the key emerging trends in the global satellite phone market:

Global satellite phone market: Emergence of satellite phone user interface

Besides the rudimentary function of enabling satellite communication, satellite phones lack in terms of user interface and physical appearance. Satellite phones are pre-configured based on the technology they would use such as the type of satellite they would connect with and the frequency in which they would be operating. Hence, there is not much scope for customization. However, with the emergence of the satellite phone user interface, such as modification in the hardware components, such as dual sim capabilities and quality display using the Gorilla glass, to make the phone look like a smartphone make it a viable device. Such technological innovations will boost market growth.

"Thuraya telecommunications has introduced a satellite smartphone called X-5 Touch that integrates smartphone-like feature with satellite-phone features. It runs on the Android operating system and comes with a larger display screen compared with other traditional satellite phones. Also, AT&T and TerreStar have introduced a smart satellite phone by infusing AT&T's (SAM) and Terrestar's GENUS dual-mode smartphone. It is a dual-mode device with cellular and satellite connectivity. The dual-mode smartphone is targeted for consumers who frequently change location and face issues with cellular networks.," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global satellite phone market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global satellite phone market by end-user (Government, energy, Aerospace defense, Maritime, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the emergence of hybrid satellite phones and growing adventure tourism industry.

