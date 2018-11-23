The global bipolar devices and micro scissors market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005032/en/

Technavio predicts the global bipolar devices and micro scissors market to post a CAGR of more than 11% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of surgical cases. With the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions, there has been an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Owing to the presence of MI surgeries, surgical procedures are becoming less painful for patients, which allow them to get back to the normal life faster than the traditional surgical procedures. In such cases, healthcare facilities are focusing on adopting bipolar devices and micro scissors, which can lead to surgical efficacy. With the growing number of ophthalmology procedures, cancer procedures, and soft tissue procedures, the adoption of bipolar devices and micro scissors is increasing, which will boost the market growth.

This market research report on the global bipolar devices and micro scissors market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the presence of online sale as one of the key emerging trends in the global bipolar devices and micro scissors market:

Global bipolar devices and micro scissors market: Presence of online sales

The rising popularity of microsurgical instruments, owing to the growing adoption of MI surgeries and laparoscopic surgeries, will lead the vendors to innovate and expand their product lines and remain competitive in the market. Companies are focusing on selling their products through online platforms, which help the end-users to select bipolar forceps and micro scissors from a single manufacturer.

"E-commerce platforms and companies like Amazon, eBay and R.K. surgical industries sell bipolar devices, micro scissors and bipolar forceps with cables. Companies are also selling their products through their websites. Also, healthcare product distributors such as Bowers medical supply accept online orders to sell Medtronic's bipolar forceps. Thus, online sales of bipolar devices and micro scissors will drive the market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global bipolar devices and micro scissors market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bipolar devices and micro scissors market by product (bipolar forceps and micro scissors) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 42%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the high prevalence of diseases that require surgeries, the presence of global and local vendors, increasing number of product launches, and growing adoption of bipolar forceps and micro scissors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005032/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com