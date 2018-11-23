

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US-Mexico border and suspend trade with Mexico as hundreds of US-bound Central American migrants are impatiently waiting in the Mexican border city of Tijuana to cross the border hoping for a new life.



'If we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control,' Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.



'The whole border. I mean the whole border. Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many cars,' he added.



Claiming that at least 500 criminals are among migrants trying to enter the U.S., Trump said he has authorized troops to use lethal force to thwart their attempt.



Thousands of Latin American migrants, who started their grueling journey on foot from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, are at the border fence that separates Mexico from California.



Authorities in Tijuana set up a job fair in an attempt to recruit skilled workers amongst the migrants, while Mexico's migration agency has offered them temporary residency papers. But the migrants, who are mostly fleeing poverty, violence and persecution in Central America's 'Northern Triangle', are determined to reach the US hoping to build a better future for their families.



Tension has been reported at a makeshift shelter housing around 3,500 migrants, which include many women and children.



Calling them invaders, Trump vowed to prevent them from crossing to the United States, and has deployed some 5,900 troops to the border.



US officials have warned that anyone found entering the country illegally will face arrest, prosecution and deportation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX