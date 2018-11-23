

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) announced the conclusion of the regulatory review by China's State Administration for Market Regulation clears the way for United Technologies to proceed with the proposed acquisition of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL). The acquisition is expected to close within three business days. The proposed acquisition was announced on September 4, 2017.



United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. Rockwell Collins is a provider in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world.



