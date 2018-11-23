

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector growth slowed less-than-expected in November at the slowest pace in two months, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The composite Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 54 from 54.1 in October. Economists had expected a reading of 53.9.



A reading above 50 suggests growth in the private sector.



The manufacturing PMI fell to a 26-month low of 50.7 from 51.2 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 51.2.



Manufacturing output contracted for a second straight month though the relevant index climbed to 49.6 from 48.9.



The services PMI eased to a two-month low of 55 from 55.3 in October, in line with economists' expectations.



In November, private sector new order growth fell to a four-month low as manufacturing sector faltered, the survey said.



Manufacturers shed jobs for the first time since October 2016, albeit marginally, while service sector employment growth was the slowest in 15 months.



Input price inflation remained strong, but eased to a three-month low. Output prices rose further.



Business confidence slid to a two-year low in November as private sector firms cited concerns over relatively subdued client demand and weaker global economic conditions.



