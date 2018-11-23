Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed drill holes 4 through 7 of the fall 2018 diamond drill program currently underway on the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, in southern British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The program is targeting the gold bearing COD Vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone, focusing on the area of previous high-grade drill intercepts. The drilling is focusing on the area of drill holes COD18-45 and COD18-46, both of which intersected high grade gold, with the objective to trace the gold mineralization at depth and along strike.

Hole COD18-45 intersected 50.1 gpt gold, 375 gpt silver over a 2.05 meter core length, including 167.5 gpt gold, 1,370 gpt silver and more than 500 gpt tellurium over a 0.46 meter core length. Hole COD18-46 intersected 54.9 gpt gold and 379 gpt silver over a 1.47 meter core length, including 223 gpt gold, 1,535 gpt silver and more than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.30 meter core length. Both these holes are approximately 160 meters southwest of the area of 2017 trenching at the COD Vein and approximately 220 meters southwest of drill hole COD17-14 which intersected 4.59 gpt gold over a 16.03 meter core length, including 10.96 grams per tonne gold over a 5.97 meter core length.

The majority of the drill holes earlier this year tested the COD Vein with significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium intersected in numerous holes as reported in previous news releases. In addition to the gold discovered by the company at the COD and Everest Veins, gold mineralization is reported in quartz veins in the east and north regions of the property with some historic samples reported to exceed 1 ounce per ton gold. Furthermore, GGX Gold has reported historic gold and silver production at the Gold Drop, North Star, Amandy and Roderick Dhu vein systems.

