

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's private sector growth slowed more-than-expected in November to its lowest level in almost four years, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, dropped to 52.2 from 53.4 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 53.1.



A reading above 50 suggests expansion in the private sector.



The composite PMI fell for the third month and the latest reading was the lowest in 47 months.



The manufacturing PMI dropped to a 32-month low of 51.6 from 52.2 in October. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



The output index fell to a 67-month low of 50.2 from 51 in the previous month.



The services PMI decreased to a six-month low of 53.3 from 54.7 in October. Economists were looking for a score of 54.5.



Private sector new order growth almost stagnated amid a further decline in exports and the pace of job growth was the weakest since May.



Output price growth remained strong, albeit at a six-month low. Similarly, input price inflation slowed, but remained elevated.



Business confidence was the lowest in nearly four years amid concerns towards geopolitical tensions, weakness in the automotive sector and cooling market demand hurting business expectations.



