The United Nations Development Programme is selecting international consultants to conduct the feasibility study for a 2 MW project at the Tamarind Falls reservoir.Mauritius is planning to deploy a 2 MW floating solar power plant at its Tamarind Falls reservoir, a 6.3km stretch of water next to the Tamarin mountain range. The United Nations Development Programme has issued a tender to select consultants for a feasibility study for the project. The selected experts will have to undertake an in-depth analysis for the setting up of floating solar PV at the reservoir, while also carrying out a feasibility ...

