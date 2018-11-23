Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Publication of Circular

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company" or "MLIT")

Publication of Circular

The Board of the Company announces that it has today published a circular setting out the Board's proposals to seek Shareholder approval to grant authority to allot up to 5,003,858 New Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis and to approve the Related Party Transaction (the "Circular").

The Proposals are subject to Shareholder approval and accordingly the Circular contains a notice convening the General Meeting of the Company to be held at ICAEW, Chartered Accountants' Hall, Moorgate Place, London EC2R 6EA, United Kingdom on 15thJanuary 2019 at 11.55 a.m. at which the following Resolutions will be put to Shareholders:

To authorise the allotment of up to 5,003,858 New Ordinary Shares (representing 19.9 per cent. of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company ("Resolution 1");

To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise applicable to the allotment of New Ordinary Shares such that New Ordinary Shares do not first have to be offered to Shareholders in proportion to their holdings of Ordinary Shares ("Resolution 2"); and

To approve the issue of New Ordinary Shares to the Related Party by way of any issue ("Resolution 3").

The background to, the reasons for and the Directors' recommendations for these Proposals are set out in the Circular which will shortly available for download from the national storage mechanism: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and from the Company's website: http://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/

Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

2019 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy 11.55 a.m. on 13 January General Meeting 11.55 a.m. on 15 January

The above times and/or dates may be subject to change and, in the event of such change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

All references to times are to London times.



Enquiries:

M&L Capital Management Limited (AIFM): +44 (0) 207 584 5733

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary: +44 (0) 1392 477500

INDOS Financial Limited (Depositary): +44 (0) 203 319 1589

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Sponsor): +44 (0) 207 628 3396



LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10