The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 23
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 22 November 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 22 November 2018 94.44p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 92.60p per ordinary share
23 November 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45