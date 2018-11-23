

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a potential government shutdown looming, President Donald Trump has called on Republican and Democratic lawmakers to come together to approve a 'major Border Security package.'



Trump said in a post on Twitter on Friday that the border security package must include funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.



'Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall,' Trump tweeted. 'After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action. Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!'



The tweet comes after Trump told reporters on Thursday there could be a government shutdown in December over the issue of his controversial wall.



'Could happen, yeah. Over border security,' Trump said when asked if there will be a shutdown next month. 'The wall is just a part of border security - a very important part. Probably the most important part.'



'But could there be a shutdown? There certainly could,' he added. 'And it will be about border security, of which the wall is a part.'



Democrats have generally opposed providing full funding for the border wall, which Trump claimed throughout his presidential campaign would be paid for by Mexico.



The president has backed down from previous threats to shut down the government over border wall funding, although lawmakers only have two weeks to reach a spending agreement and prevent a shutdown.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX