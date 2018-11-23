

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the headline results from the last global phase 3a trial, PIONEER 6, for oral semaglutide, an investigational GLP-1 analogue taken once daily as a tablet. This double-blinded trial investigated the cardiovascular safety of oral semaglutide 14 mg compared with placebo, both in addition to standard of care, in 3,183 adults with type 2 diabetes at high risk of cardiovascular events.



The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating non-inferiority of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) with oral semaglutide compared with placebo, both in addition to standard of care. The results are based on the accumulated occurrence of 137 major adverse cardiovascular events, with a median follow-up time of 16 months.



The primary endpoint of the PIONEER 6 trial was defined as the MACE composite outcome of the first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke and showed a hazard ratio of 0.79 in favour of oral semaglutide compared with placebo. The 21% reduction in MACE in favour of oral semaglutide did not reach statistical significance.



The MACE results demonstrated by oral semaglutide were driven by a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular death of 51% (HR 0.49, p=0.03), while non-fatal myocardial infarction (HR 1.18, non-significant) or non-fatal stroke (HR 0.74, non-significant) were broadly similarly distributed between the two treatment arms. In addition, a statistically significant reduction in all-cause mortality of 49% (HR 0.51, p=0.008) in favour of oral semaglutide was observed.



The improvements in secondary endpoints including HbA(1c), body weight and blood pressure were similar to results reported throughout the PIONEER programme for oral semaglutide. Furthermore, the safety profile of oral semaglutide in PIONEER 6 was consistent with the established safety profile observed in previous PIONEER clinical trials.



Novo Nordisk expects to file oral semaglutide for regulatory review in the US and EU in the first half of 2019.



