Zug - inacta AG, a trusted partner in the finance industry, has hired an entire team of experienced industry veterans for the creation of its dedicated Crypto Assets unit. This move will also significantly fortify inacta's tokengate offering, an integrated platform to issue coin offerings in a manner fully compliant with laws and regulations. Tokengate gets a further boost from the integration of Zarattini Bank, enabling contributions in Swiss Francs instead of cryptocurrencies

The newly hired team is led by Lucas Betschart, who is taking on the title Head of Technology Crypto Assets and has been professionally involved in crypto since 2014. Lucas Betschart, voted a Top 100 Digital Shaper & Enabler by media outlets Bilanz and Handelszeitung, is probably best known in the industry for his engagement in the crypto community as President of the Bitcoin Association Switzerland. Asked about his new role at inacta, he stated: ...

