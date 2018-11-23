On September 10, 2018, the shares in House of Friends AB were given observation status with reference to a tender offer from Miltton & Friends AB, a wholly owned subsidiary to Miltton Group Oy, to acquire all of the shares in House of Friends AB. Today, on November 23, 2018, House of Friends AB submitted an application to delist its shares from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in House of Friends AB (HOFF, ISIN code SE0002053876, order book ID 40826) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.