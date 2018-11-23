

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with small gains. Weak economic data and falling crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment at the end of the trading week. Investors were also in a cautious mood ahead of Sunday's Brexit summit.



The U.K. and the European Union have agreed on a draft agreement on their future relationship ahead of the EU summit on Sunday.



The draft declaration envisages to have 'a trading relationship on goods that is as close as possible' following Brexit.



The declaration stated that the UK and EU 'agree to develop an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership.'



The draft statement outlines the structure for the future U.K.-E.U. relationship, which will be fully negotiated after the Britain formally leaves on March 29, 2019.



However, Spain has threatened to veto the Brexit withdrawal agreement if no changes are made over Gibraltar.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.40 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.34 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.32 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.49 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.18 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.11 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.74 percent.



In Frankfurt, GEA Group, a technology provider for food processing industry, sank 9.71 percent after saying it is less confident about the development of its business in 2019.



In Paris, Saint-Gobain rallied 2.01 percent after selling a pipe manufacturing facility in China.



In London, Brick maker Ibstock jumped 8.78 percent. The company sold its U.S. brick manufacturing business Glen-Gery and said it remains on track to deliver its annual earnings target.



Flybe Group soared 71.33 percent after reports that Virgin Atlantic Airways is in talks to acquire the regional airline.



Seeing Machines sank 8.63 percent. The computer vision technology company announced that James Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, is to step down from his position for personal reasons.



Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in nearly four years in November, with slower expansions in both manufacturing and services, flash estimates from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 52.4 from 53.1 in October. Economists had expected a score of 53.



Germany's private sector growth slowed more-than-expected in November to its lowest level in almost four years, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, dropped to 52.2 from 53.4 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 53.1.



Germany's economy shrunk for the first time since early 2015 and at the fastest pace in nearly six years, mainly due to weak exports and car sales, latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office confirmed on Friday. Gross domestic product declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September, after expanding 0.5 percent in the second quarter.



France's private sector growth slowed less-than-expected in November at the slowest pace in two months, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 54 from 54.1 in October. Economists had expected a reading of 53.9.



France's manufacturing confidence increase in November after easing in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday. The manufacturing confidence index rose to 105 from 104 in October. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



